News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel strikes tissue paper factory in Choueifat, destroys building and damages nearby factory
Lebanon News
2024-09-28 | 01:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel strikes tissue paper factory in Choueifat, destroys building and damages nearby factory
Israel conducted an airstrike on a tissue paper factory in Choueifat, demolishing the structure, which had one above-ground floor and one underground.
The adjacent "Ghandour" factory also suffered minor damage in the attack.
Lebanon News
Israel
Airstrike
Tissue Paper Factory
Choueifat
Damages
Beirut
Lebanon
Next
Israeli reconnaissance and drone aircraft fly intensively over villages of Tyre and Bint Jbeil in south Lebanon
Airstrike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; smoke rises from area says Reuters witness
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:30
Source close to Hezbollah says contact with Nasrallah 'lost' since Friday night
Lebanon News
04:30
Source close to Hezbollah says contact with Nasrallah 'lost' since Friday night
0
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
0
Middle East News
03:47
Iranian Foreign Ministry warns of consequences from international inaction on Israeli crimes
Middle East News
03:47
Iranian Foreign Ministry warns of consequences from international inaction on Israeli crimes
0
Middle East News
03:36
Israeli army calls up 3 reserve battalions to strengthen central command defense
Middle East News
03:36
Israeli army calls up 3 reserve battalions to strengthen central command defense
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:30
Source close to Hezbollah says contact with Nasrallah 'lost' since Friday night
Lebanon News
04:30
Source close to Hezbollah says contact with Nasrallah 'lost' since Friday night
0
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
0
Lebanon News
03:28
Hezbollah fires barrage of Fadi 3 rockets at Ramat David airbase and airport, northern Israel
Lebanon News
03:28
Hezbollah fires barrage of Fadi 3 rockets at Ramat David airbase and airport, northern Israel
0
Lebanon News
03:06
Syrian Ministry of Health sends medical aid convoy to Lebanon via Jdeidet Yabous crossing
Lebanon News
03:06
Syrian Ministry of Health sends medical aid convoy to Lebanon via Jdeidet Yabous crossing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-10
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns targeting of Gaza school, urges unified international response
Lebanon News
2024-08-10
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns targeting of Gaza school, urges unified international response
0
Lebanon News
19:18
Hezbollah denies Israeli 'claims' of weapons depots in civilian buildings
Lebanon News
19:18
Hezbollah denies Israeli 'claims' of weapons depots in civilian buildings
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
00:50
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:24
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions
Lebanon News
11:24
Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs causing loud explosions
2
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
Lebanon News
12:41
Haaretz: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah reportedly survived assassination attempt
3
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
Lebanon News
16:23
Israeli Army Calls for Evacuation of Neighborhoods in Beirut’s Southern Suburbs
4
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:13
Israel issues new evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Hadath residents in Beirut southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
11:42
Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
11:42
Israeli army spokesperson Adraee: Israeli army attacked the central command headquarters of Hezbollah
6
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
Lebanon News
04:03
Israeli army claims Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah killed in Beirut strike
7
Lebanon News
17:42
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army
Lebanon News
17:42
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs as announced by its army
8
Middle East News
14:51
Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports
Middle East News
14:51
Israel decided on Nasrallah assassination attempt last Monday, Channel 12 reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More