Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-01-2026 | 09:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie visited on Friday the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing into Gaza, where she spoke with members of the Red Crescent and truck drivers ferrying humanitarian aid, AFP journalists said.

According to local media, the actor and former special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency made the visit to see the condition of injured Palestinians transferred to Egypt and to look into aid deliveries into the devastated territory.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Rafah

Egypt

Angelina Jolie

Gaza

Red Crescent

Israel says it 'will enforce' ban on 37 NGOs in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-06

Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21

US Envoys seek to implement Rafah model as part of Gaza peace plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-18

Israel says Rafah crossing to remain closed until further notice

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16

Israeli FM says Rafah crossing likely to reopen Sunday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-01

Israel says it 'will enforce' ban on 37 NGOs in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30

Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-30

Trump says he and Netanyahu don't fully agree on West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-29

Hamas armed wing confirms spokesman killed by Israel in August

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-21

Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Qatari Emir reaffirms support for Lebanese Army in message to President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-04

MP Samy Gemayel congratulates President Aoun on Pope Leo's "historic visit"

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
09:18

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:47

Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More