News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-01-2026 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie visited on Friday the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing into Gaza, where she spoke with members of the Red Crescent and truck drivers ferrying humanitarian aid, AFP journalists said.
According to local media, the actor and former special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency made the visit to see the condition of injured Palestinians transferred to Egypt and to look into aid deliveries into the devastated territory.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Rafah
Egypt
Angelina Jolie
Gaza
Red Crescent
Israel says it 'will enforce' ban on 37 NGOs in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-06
Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson
World News
2025-11-06
Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21
US Envoys seek to implement Rafah model as part of Gaza peace plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21
US Envoys seek to implement Rafah model as part of Gaza peace plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-18
Israel says Rafah crossing to remain closed until further notice
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-18
Israel says Rafah crossing to remain closed until further notice
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16
Israeli FM says Rafah crossing likely to reopen Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16
Israeli FM says Rafah crossing likely to reopen Sunday
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-01
Israel says it 'will enforce' ban on 37 NGOs in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-01
Israel says it 'will enforce' ban on 37 NGOs in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-30
Trump says he and Netanyahu don't fully agree on West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-30
Trump says he and Netanyahu don't fully agree on West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-29
Hamas armed wing confirms spokesman killed by Israel in August
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-29
Hamas armed wing confirms spokesman killed by Israel in August
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-21
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-21
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Qatari Emir reaffirms support for Lebanese Army in message to President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Qatari Emir reaffirms support for Lebanese Army in message to President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-04
MP Samy Gemayel congratulates President Aoun on Pope Leo's "historic visit"
Lebanon News
2025-12-04
MP Samy Gemayel congratulates President Aoun on Pope Leo's "historic visit"
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
09:18
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City
World News
09:18
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City
2
Lebanon News
15:20
New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant
Lebanon News
15:20
New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant
3
Lebanon News
03:46
Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel
Lebanon News
03:46
Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel
4
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
15:47
Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
15:47
Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
6
Lebanon News
09:34
President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire
Lebanon News
09:34
President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances
8
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More