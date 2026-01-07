Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
07-01-2026 | 09:17
High views
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI

Sources told LBCI that the visit by Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari to Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is part of Saudi Arabia’s continued support for the Lebanese government and its reform agenda.

The discussions are understood to reflect Riyadh’s endorsement of the financial reforms being pursued by the cabinet, particularly the recently approved financial gap law, which is seen as a key step toward restoring confidence in Lebanon’s financial system.

