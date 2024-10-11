Israeli army shifts focus to Lebanon, declares Gaza a secondary front

2024-10-11 | 03:07
Israeli army shifts focus to Lebanon, declares Gaza a secondary front
Israeli army shifts focus to Lebanon, declares Gaza a secondary front

On Friday, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli military is currently directing most of its attention and resources towards Lebanon. 

For the first time since October 7, Gaza has been officially classified as a secondary combat zone.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Focus

Lebanon

Gaza

Secondary Front

