Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 2,309 and wound 10,782 people since start of war: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced in a statement that Monday's Israeli airstrikes on many regions of Lebanon killed 41 people and injured 124 others.



In South Lebanon, the ministry reported that 11 people were killed and 48 others were injured.



In Nabatieh, six people were killed, and 31 others were wounded.



In Bekaa, three people were killed, and 21 others were injured.



However, in Baalbek-Hermel, 18 people were injured.



In northern Lebanon, 21 people were killed, and six others were wounded.



The overall death toll since the start of the aggression now stands at 2,309 killed, with 10,782 injured.