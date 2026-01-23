News
Salam says Macron backs army support conference, financial reforms
Lebanon News
23-01-2026 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Salam says Macron backs army support conference, financial reforms
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told LBCI that his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron focused on the conference to support the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces and on ensuring all conditions are in place for its success, as scheduled on March 5.
The discussions also addressed the ceasefire monitoring committee and the need for it to continue playing an effective role in curbing Israeli violations. Talks further touched on possible frameworks for the period following the end of UNIFIL’s mandate later this year.
According to Salam, Macron reaffirmed his support for the government’s reform agenda, particularly financial reforms, including the draft financial gap law. Macron also expressed support for the government’s policy of continuing phased efforts to consolidate the monopoly on weapons.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
France
Nawaf Salam
Emmanuel Macron
Lebanese Army
Internal Security Forces
