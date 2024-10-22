Lebanon state media reports several casualties in Israeli strike on Tefahta, South Lebanon

2024-10-22 | 11:25
Lebanon state media reports several casualties in Israeli strike on Tefahta, South Lebanon
Lebanon state media reports several casualties in Israeli strike on Tefahta, South Lebanon

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that several individuals were killed and injured after an Israeli airstrike hit the Tefahta area in southern Lebanon, targeting the home of martyrs Khodor Ezzeddine.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tefahta

South Lebanon

Israel

