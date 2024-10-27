News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Speaker Berri's media office denies statements attributed to him regarding negotiations
Lebanon News
2024-10-27 | 15:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Speaker Berri's media office denies statements attributed to him regarding negotiations
The media office of Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has denied statements attributed to him concerning negotiations, asserting that the information is "not accurate."
To view the news that the media office of Berri is denying,
click here
.
Lebanon News
Nabih Berri
Parliament Speaker
Denial
Statement
Negotiations
Lebanon
Next
Fire engulfs el-Bireh forests in Chouf, threatens nearby crops
Drone launched from Lebanon lands in Western Galilee industrial zone, Israeli army says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Ceasefire, prisoner exchange deal, Lebanon war: What will Doha negotiations entail?
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Ceasefire, prisoner exchange deal, Lebanon war: What will Doha negotiations entail?
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes G7 statement on Lebanon and thanks Italy for its role
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Lebanese Foreign Ministry welcomes G7 statement on Lebanon and thanks Italy for its role
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-20
Parliament Speaker Berri outlines plan to save Lebanon, dismisses claims of Iranian obstruction
Lebanon News
2024-10-20
Parliament Speaker Berri outlines plan to save Lebanon, dismisses claims of Iranian obstruction
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
03:43
Israeli airstrike kills five, injures 10 in Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:43
Israeli airstrike kills five, injures 10 in Tyre, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
15:56
Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672
Lebanon News
15:56
Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Inside Israel: Casualties rise as Israel plans to wrap up ground operations in Lebanon within a week
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Inside Israel: Casualties rise as Israel plans to wrap up ground operations in Lebanon within a week
0
Lebanon News
15:43
Speaker Berri's media office denies statements attributed to him regarding negotiations
Lebanon News
15:43
Speaker Berri's media office denies statements attributed to him regarding negotiations
0
Middle East News
03:15
Iraq files complaint to UN over Israeli airspace violation to strike Iran
Middle East News
03:15
Iraq files complaint to UN over Israeli airspace violation to strike Iran
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:43
Speaker Berri's media office denies statements attributed to him regarding negotiations
Lebanon News
15:43
Speaker Berri's media office denies statements attributed to him regarding negotiations
2
Lebanon News
14:21
Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source
Lebanon News
14:21
Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source
3
Lebanon News
07:15
Hezbollah releases video showing strike on Israeli troops in Shomera in north Israel
Lebanon News
07:15
Hezbollah releases video showing strike on Israeli troops in Shomera in north Israel
4
Lebanon News
09:35
Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:35
Israeli Golani Brigade alleges discovery of underground weapon depots in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army claims assassinating Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Commander Ahmad Jaafar Maatouk and his successor
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army claims assassinating Hezbollah's Bint Jbeil Commander Ahmad Jaafar Maatouk and his successor
6
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
04:30
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
7
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital
Lebanon News
06:25
Israeli military urges journalists to revisit alleged 'Hezbollah bunker' beneath Sahel General Hospital
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Border confrontations on the ground: Israeli military faces significant blow against Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More