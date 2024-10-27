Doha meeting signals progress on Gaza; senior Qatari security envoy to visit Beirut: Diplomatic source

A diplomatic source told LBCI that the meeting in Doha opened a breach in the wall of obstruction, indicating some progress on the Gaza file. The source noted that there is a real desire to conduct a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel.



According to the source, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri informed the Qataris and Egyptians of Hezbollah's approval to separate the fronts and accept Resolution 1701, on the condition that it be part of an integrated basket.



As a result, the Lebanese file was included in the negotiating round.



The source also revealed that an Egyptian-Qatari meeting will be held with Hamas, while a senior Qatari security envoy is expected to visit Beirut to discuss Lebanese demands and concerns.