Israeli army claims interception of rockets fired from Lebanon

2024-11-01 | 02:26
Israeli army claims interception of rockets fired from Lebanon
0min
Israeli army claims interception of rockets fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army reported Friday that it detected approximately 10 rockets that crossed from Lebanon. The army claimed that some of the rockets were intercepted, while others fell in open areas.

Lebanon News

Israeli Army

Rockets

Lebanon

