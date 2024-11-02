News
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 09:13
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
LBCI captured Saturday the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in the Hay El Bayad neighborhood of Nabatieh in South Lebanon, revealing extensive destruction across the area.
The footage shows severely damaged buildings, debris-strewn streets, and widespread structural impacts on homes and infrastructure.
Lebanon News
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
LBCI camera captures damage in Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road, following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
LBCI camera captures damage in Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road, following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Initial toll reports five casualties following Israeli airstrikes on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Initial toll reports five casualties following Israeli airstrikes on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Intense Israeli airstrikes hit Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeting municipality's crisis cell (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Intense Israeli airstrikes hit Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeting municipality's crisis cell (Video)
Lebanon News
10:21
Saudi Arabia continues aid distribution efforts for displaced families in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:21
Saudi Arabia continues aid distribution efforts for displaced families in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:36
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:36
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:26
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:04
UAE sends humanitarian aid plane to support displaced Lebanese and Syrian returnees to Syria
Lebanon News
09:04
UAE sends humanitarian aid plane to support displaced Lebanese and Syrian returnees to Syria
Lebanon News
09:26
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:26
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Georgia's role in shaping the next US presidency: Will Arab and Lebanese voters tip the scale for Trump or Harris?
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Georgia's role in shaping the next US presidency: Will Arab and Lebanese voters tip the scale for Trump or Harris?
0
Lebanon News
09:13
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:13
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
Lebanon News
01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
Lebanon News
09:13
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:13
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
07:21
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
1
Lebanon News
13:32
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
Lebanon News
13:32
US envoy Amos Hochstein refutes claims that the US asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire
2
Lebanon News
07:21
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
07:21
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
3
Lebanon News
09:36
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:36
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Amid Iran strike plans, US affirms Israel’s right to act if ceasefire with Lebanon is broken
6
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
7
Lebanon News
01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
Lebanon News
01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:53
No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US
News Bulletin Reports
13:53
No progress in truce talks: Lebanon rejects claims of unilateral ceasefire demand from the US
