UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
Lebanon News
2025-01-05 | 00:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNIFIL denounces Israeli army violations at Lebanon-Israel withdrawal line: Statement
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed in a statement that an Israeli army bulldozer destroyed a blue barrel marking the withdrawal line between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh on Saturday morning, as well as a Lebanese Armed Forces observation tower near a UNIFIL position.
The Israeli army's "deliberate and direct destruction of both clearly identifiable UNIFIL property and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces is a flagrant violation of Resolution 1701 and international law," it said.
UNIFIL warned that such actions jeopardize the fragile cessation of hostilities. The mission also urged all parties to avoid actions that could escalate tensions, including "the destruction of civilian property and infrastructure."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Nations
UNIFIL
Israel
Resolution 1701
