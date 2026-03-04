State funeral for Ayatollah Khamenei to begin Wednesday evening

04-03-2026 | 02:14
State funeral for Ayatollah Khamenei to begin Wednesday evening
State funeral for Ayatollah Khamenei to begin Wednesday evening

Iran will hold a three-day state funeral for supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes, official news agency Irna said.

"Starting at 10:00 pm (1830 GMT), the faithful will be able to pay a final homage to the body of the martyred guide of the nation, by visiting the Imam Khomenei grand mosque" in Tehran, Irna said, citing a statement from the Islamic Development Coordination Council.

Khamenei was 86 years old when he was killed, and will be buried in his home city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.

AFP

