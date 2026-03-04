Explosion in northeast Tehran: AFP journalist

Middle East News
04-03-2026 | 03:37
Explosion in northeast Tehran: AFP journalist
Explosion in northeast Tehran: AFP journalist

An explosion hit northeastern Tehran on Wednesday, an AFP journalist said, on the fifth day of the Middle East war sparked by joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iranian state television confirmed a powerful explosion, without providing further details.

An AFP journalist in Tehran saw a cloud of smoke rising in the northeast of the city and heard the roar of military aircraft in the sky at around 11:15 am (0745 GMT).

AFP

Middle East News

northeast

Tehran:

journalist

