Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

Lebanon News
23-02-2025 | 02:43
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah's former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0min
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium witnessed tens of thousands of participants gather for the funeral of Hezbollah’s former Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Funeral

