Iran president says open to 'verification' Tehran not seeking nuclear weapon

17-02-2026 | 13:00
Iran president says open to 'verification' Tehran not seeking nuclear weapon

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran was open to "verification" that it is not seeking an atomic weapon, as the Islamic republic resumed nuclear talks with the United States on Tuesday.

"We are absolutely not seeking nuclear weapons," Pezeshkian said in an interview published on Tuesday. "If anyone wants to verify this, we are open to such verification to take place."

US official: Iran to return within two weeks with proposals to bridge gaps
