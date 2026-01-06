Snow forces many flight cancellations at Paris's airports early Wednesday

World News
06-01-2026 | 10:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Snow forces many flight cancellations at Paris&#39;s airports early Wednesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Snow forces many flight cancellations at Paris's airports early Wednesday

Snowfall will cause many flights at Paris's two main airports to be cancelled early Wednesday, France's Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot warned reporters on Tuesday.

At Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport -- the main airport for long-haul services -- 40 percent of scheduled flights between 9:00 am (0800 GMT) and 2:00 pm will be cancelled to allow staff time to remove snow from runways and de-ice planes, he said.

At Orly airport, 25 percent of flights will be cancelled between 6:00 am and 1:00 pm for similar reasons, he said.

AFP

World News

forces

flight

cancellations

Paris's

airports

early

Wednesday

LBCI Next
Mexican president urges US to give Maduro 'fair trial'
Somalia condemns Israeli foreign minister visit to Hargeisa as violation of sovereignty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-24

Iran's foreign minister to hold Paris talks Wednesday: French ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2025-11-11

US Democratic president would re-enter Paris agreement 'without hesitation': Newsom at COP30

LBCI
World News
2025-12-29

Macron says Kyiv allies to meet in Paris early January

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:12

Turkey demands Kurdish armed groups surrender weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
11:59

African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

LBCI
World News
10:48

Mexican president urges US to give Maduro 'fair trial'

LBCI
World News
09:10

Somalia condemns Israeli foreign minister visit to Hargeisa as violation of sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:12

Turkey demands Kurdish armed groups surrender weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-18

US imposes sanctions on Iran-linked ships

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28

Lebanon’s draft deposit recovery bill: what depositors should know

LBCI
World News
2025-12-12

US briefly withheld some intelligence from Israel during Biden era: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp

LBCI
Middle East News
11:59

African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More