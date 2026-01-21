Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah

Lebanon News
21-01-2026 | 14:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah

The Israeli military said it struck four crossings along the Syria-Lebanon border on Wednesday that were used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons.

"A short while ago, the (Israeli military) struck four border crossings on the Syria-Lebanon Border used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons in the area of Hermel," the military said in a statement.


AFP
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Syria

Lebanon

Border

Crossings

Hezbollah

Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-11

Israeli army claims it struck tunnel entrances used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-14

Israeli army says struck three Hezbollah members in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17

Crackdown on illegal crossings: Smuggling routes dry up as Lebanon and Syria boost border enforcement

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-20

Lebanon’s fuel prices rise

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-18

Iranian official says verified deaths in Iran protests reaches at least 5,000

LBCI
World News
2026-01-03

Trump says Venezuela's Maduro captured after strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More