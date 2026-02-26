News
Israel army says struck eight Hezbollah compounds in east Lebanon
Lebanon News
26-02-2026 | 11:55
Israel army says struck eight Hezbollah compounds in east Lebanon
The Israeli military said it struck eight compounds belonging to a Hezbollah unit in eastern Lebanon on Thursday, as Israel continues to target the group despite a ceasefire.
"Earlier today, the army struck eight military compounds belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan Force in the Baalbek area of Lebanon," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
