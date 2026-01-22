News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government
Lebanon News
22-01-2026 | 03:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he has held a series of key meetings with international partners, including the U.N. refugee agency, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and the president of the World Bank Group, as part of Lebanon’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Salam said he was scheduled to meet later with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, stressing that his message during Middle East-focused sessions was clear.
“Lebanon is gradually and steadily regaining the trust of the international community and its partners,” he said.
In an interview with Bloomberg from Davos, Salam outlined the foundations of his government’s policy, saying it rests on two main pillars. The first, he said, is rebuilding state institutions through reforms, starting with but not limited to financial reforms. He noted that the government has passed a key law to strengthen the judiciary and adopted a new mechanism for appointing senior public officials. For the first time in years, regulatory authorities have also been appointed in vital sectors, including electricity, telecommunications, and aviation.
The second pillar, Salam said, is restoring the state’s monopoly over weapons. He told participants that, for the first time since 1969, the Lebanese state now has full operational control over the area south of the Litani River.
Addressing the issue of bank deposits, Salam said the government is confident it can return up to $100,000 to all depositors over four years. He cited existing reserves at the central bank and liquidity at commercial banks, adding that the government is looking beyond the current situation toward the next four years. He said Lebanon is confident it can meet these obligations and even achieve a surplus as economic growth resumes.
On the upcoming parliamentary elections, Salam reiterated that his government will oversee the electoral process. To ensure neutrality, he said he will not run in the elections, and any minister wishing to do so must resign from the government. He stressed that strengthening government neutrality is essential and that elections should be held on time and with the highest possible standards of impartiality.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
PM
Nawaf Salam
Minister
Elections
Resign
Government
Next
MP Bassil says he shares with Saudi Arabia agreement on several core principles
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-07
Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule
Lebanon News
2025-12-07
Lebanese PM Salam: Financial gap bill to be finalized this month, elections on schedule
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time
Lebanon News
2025-10-31
Lebanese PM Salam says parliamentary elections will be held on time
0
World News
2025-12-10
M23 advance in DRC a 'middle finger' from Rwanda to the US: Burundi Minister
World News
2025-12-10
M23 advance in DRC a 'middle finger' from Rwanda to the US: Burundi Minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:14
MP Bassil says he shares with Saudi Arabia agreement on several core principles
Lebanon News
05:14
MP Bassil says he shares with Saudi Arabia agreement on several core principles
0
Lebanon News
14:18
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:18
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
0
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-21
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
Middle East News
2025-09-21
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
0
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 8 revealed
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 8 revealed
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-30
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Lebanon News
2025-11-30
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
2
Lebanon News
14:18
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:18
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
5
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
7
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
8
Lebanon News
03:59
Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government
Lebanon News
03:59
Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More