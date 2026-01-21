News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
9
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
2
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
9
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
News Bulletin Reports
21-01-2026 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon recorded economic growth of around 5% in 2025, its first positive growth rate in more than 15 years, a figure that may appear encouraging at first glance but requires careful interpretation.
The growth comes after a severe contraction in 2024, when the economy shrank by about 7%, reflecting the weakness of overall economic activity. As a result, the improvement seen in 2025 is measured against an exceptionally low base, making the rebound appear stronger than it is in real terms.
Analysts compare the situation to an economy that suffered a major shock and then managed to take a small step forward. While the step may look significant, the economy remains fragile and far from regaining its strength.
Growth figures are calculated by comparing one year to the previous one, meaning the 5% increase in 2025 reflects a modest improvement from a deeply negative year rather than a return to robust economic health. Despite the uptick, overall economic performance remains below pre-crisis levels.
By comparison, between 2011 and 2017, Lebanon recorded growth rates that rarely exceeded 2%. Yet, those figures were considered relatively normal at the time because the size of the economy was significantly larger than it is today.
Lebanon's gross domestic product is currently estimated at about $33 billion, up from roughly $20 billion last year, pointing to a degree of recovery.
However, the economy remains well below its previous peak of around $55 billion, underlining how much ground still needs to be covered before Lebanon can be said to have achieved a genuine and sustainable recovery.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Growth
Lebanon
Economic
Reality
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:43
Widow of Iran's last shah tells AFP 'no turning back' after protests
Middle East News
04:43
Widow of Iran's last shah tells AFP 'no turning back' after protests
0
Middle East News
2026-01-03
Iran's Khamenei says protesters' economic demands 'fair'
Middle East News
2026-01-03
Iran's Khamenei says protesters' economic demands 'fair'
0
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Iran President to address economic situation, 'people's demands' in interview: State TV
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Iran President to address economic situation, 'people's demands' in interview: State TV
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-08
EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters
Lebanon News
2025-12-08
EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-20
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-20
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-20
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-20
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-16
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-16
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
0
Lebanon News
06:45
President Aoun urges consular corps to convey Lebanon’s true image, stresses on-time parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
06:45
President Aoun urges consular corps to convey Lebanon’s true image, stresses on-time parliamentary elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-28
Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-28
Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
2
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
3
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
4
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
6
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
7
Lebanon News
14:18
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:18
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More