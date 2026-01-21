Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

News Bulletin Reports
21-01-2026 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon&#39;s economic reality
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon recorded economic growth of around 5% in 2025, its first positive growth rate in more than 15 years, a figure that may appear encouraging at first glance but requires careful interpretation.

The growth comes after a severe contraction in 2024, when the economy shrank by about 7%, reflecting the weakness of overall economic activity. As a result, the improvement seen in 2025 is measured against an exceptionally low base, making the rebound appear stronger than it is in real terms.

Analysts compare the situation to an economy that suffered a major shock and then managed to take a small step forward. While the step may look significant, the economy remains fragile and far from regaining its strength.

Growth figures are calculated by comparing one year to the previous one, meaning the 5% increase in 2025 reflects a modest improvement from a deeply negative year rather than a return to robust economic health. Despite the uptick, overall economic performance remains below pre-crisis levels.

By comparison, between 2011 and 2017, Lebanon recorded growth rates that rarely exceeded 2%. Yet, those figures were considered relatively normal at the time because the size of the economy was significantly larger than it is today.

Lebanon's gross domestic product is currently estimated at about $33 billion, up from roughly $20 billion last year, pointing to a degree of recovery. 

However, the economy remains well below its previous peak of around $55 billion, underlining how much ground still needs to be covered before Lebanon can be said to have achieved a genuine and sustainable recovery.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Growth

Lebanon

Economic

Reality

Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Widow of Iran's last shah tells AFP 'no turning back' after protests

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-03

Iran's Khamenei says protesters' economic demands 'fair'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-11

Iran President to address economic situation, 'people's demands' in interview: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-20

Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-20

Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19

Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-16

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01

Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

President Aoun urges consular corps to convey Lebanon’s true image, stresses on-time parliamentary elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-28

Hezbollah weapons clearance: Israeli strikes continue as Lebanese Army accelerates southern operations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israeli army targets Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More