Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured

The mayor of Tripoli reported six people killed, seven injured, and several others missing following a building collapse in the city. He described Tripoli as in crisis over at-risk buildings, warning that thousands of structures are threatened by ongoing neglect.



“The issue is beyond the capacity of Tripoli’s municipality, and every life lost in the city is on the state’s responsibility,” the mayor said.



He added that the municipal council has submitted its resignation to the Interior Minister, calling it a final warning over the lack of action on unsafe buildings.