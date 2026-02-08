Rubble and promises: Lebanon’s PM tours southern towns as reconstruction questions linger

News Bulletin Reports
08-02-2026 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Rubble and promises: Lebanon’s PM tours southern towns as reconstruction questions linger
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Rubble and promises: Lebanon’s PM tours southern towns as reconstruction questions linger

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

An Israeli army position lies inside Lebanese territory, just dozens of meters from a Lebanese army post, overlooking the border town of Kfarkela, now nearly completely destroyed by Israel during its latest war on Lebanon. 

A resident likened the devastation to “a devastating earthquake” as Prime Minister Nawaf Salam toured villages in Marjayoun and Hasbaya.

For residents, the “earthquake” is not measured on the Richter scale, but by the scale of their suffering — displacement, the loss of livelihoods, and uncertainty over the future of reconstruction.

From Kfarkela, Salam traveled to Marjayoun's Serail, where he met with lawmakers from the area and local mayors and outlined projects expected to be launched in the Marjayoun region in the near future.

The Arkoub region was also included in the prime minister’s tour, where he received a public welcome, as was the case in Hasbaya.

The final stop was the city of Nabatieh, where Israel destroyed the main commercial market. There, Salam inaugurated the newly reopened market.

As the tour concluded, the scene remained unchanged, with land weighed down by rubble and residents waiting for more than visits and words.

Between occupied positions, devastated towns, and markets reopening on fragile hope, the question remains in Kfarkela, Marjayoun, Hasbaya, and Nabatieh: when will promises turn into actual reconstruction as the political and military landscape in Lebanon and the region becomes clearer, and when will stability return before another round of destruction overtakes memory?

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

War

South

Border

Nawaf Salam

Kfarkela

Marjayoun

Hasbaya

Nabatieh

LBCI Next
With Iran deal pending, Netanyahu heads to Washington to address Israel’s ‘red lines’
Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-26

Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-07

PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-23

Lebanon’s PM calls for unified efforts after Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
2026-02-06

Some UAE companies pull out of defence show in Saudi Arabia as tensions linger: Reuters exclusive

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:46

In the numbers: Lebanon’s winter tourism rebounds as ski season lifts hotel occupancy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

With Iran deal pending, Netanyahu heads to Washington to address Israel’s ‘red lines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-07

Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-07

PM Salam in South Lebanon: Reconstruction, relief, and recovery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

PM Salam condemns Israeli abduction of Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Iran warns of 'deep distrust' with US despite talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15

Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

PM Salam: Government ready to aid evacuated residents, warns against political exploitation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:34

Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:47

Israeli strike in Yanouh targets vehicle, hits alleged Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Three killed, including child and father, in Yanouh strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

Israeli unit infiltrates southern Lebanon, abducts Islamic Group member

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanon’s president monitors rescue efforts after Tripoli building collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More