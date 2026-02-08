Lebanon’s social affairs minister expresses solidarity after Tripoli building collapse

Lebanon News
08-02-2026 | 12:07
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon’s social affairs minister expresses solidarity after Tripoli building collapse
0min
Lebanon’s social affairs minister expresses solidarity after Tripoli building collapse

“What happened today in Tripoli is painful and concerning, and it highlights the vulnerability faced by many families in the city,” Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed said. “Our hearts go out to the affected families and the relatives of the victims on this tragic day.”

Sayed added that the ministry’s teams have been present in Tripoli since the collapse and will continue to support residents as they cope with the aftermath of the disaster.

“Tripoli deserves for the safety of its people to be a constant priority, not just a response after each tragedy,” she said.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tripoli

Social Affairs

Haneen Sayed

Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse
Lebanon’s president monitors rescue efforts after Tripoli building collapse
