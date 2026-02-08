Lebanon’s social affairs minister expresses solidarity after Tripoli building collapse

“What happened today in Tripoli is painful and concerning, and it highlights the vulnerability faced by many families in the city,” Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed said. “Our hearts go out to the affected families and the relatives of the victims on this tragic day.”



Sayed added that the ministry’s teams have been present in Tripoli since the collapse and will continue to support residents as they cope with the aftermath of the disaster.



“Tripoli deserves for the safety of its people to be a constant priority, not just a response after each tragedy,” she said.