PM Salam: Government ready to aid evacuated residents, warns against political exploitation

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the government is fully prepared to provide housing allowances for all residents of buildings that need to be evacuated, as well as to allocate the necessary funds to immediately reinforce buildings requiring support, in line with agreements reached in a meeting held two weeks ago.



Addressing the scale of the humanitarian disaster, which he said is the result of years of accumulated neglect, Salam urged all politicians in Tripoli and beyond to refrain from exploiting the tragedy for short-term political gain. “This is shameful,” he said, emphasizing respect for the lives of the victims.