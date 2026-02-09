Civil Defense: Search operations continue at collapsed Tripoli building as death toll rises to 13

09-02-2026 | 01:16
Civil Defense: Search operations continue at collapsed Tripoli building as death toll rises to 13
0min
Civil Defense: Search operations continue at collapsed Tripoli building as death toll rises to 13

Lebanon’s Civil Defense Director General Imad Khreish told LBCI that search and rescue operations are still ongoing at the collapsed building in Tripoli.

He said rescue teams were able to pull a woman alive from the rubble at dawn, while her son was found dead. Three additional victims were also recovered — a woman, a father, and his daughter — bringing the death toll to 13.

Khreish said eight people were injured, including three children, bringing the total number of victims to 21 out of an estimated 22 people believed by residents to have been inside the building.

He added that efforts are currently focused on reaching the last missing person, a woman, by carving a passage through the debris using heavy machinery to access her apartment on the building’s first floor. Rescue operations are facing difficulties due to a fire that broke out inside the apartment, he said.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Civil Defense

Imad Khreish

Rescue

Tripoli

Israeli unit infiltrates southern Lebanon, abducts Islamic Group member
PM Salam: Government ready to aid evacuated residents, warns against political exploitation
