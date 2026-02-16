Lebanese PM tells Bloomberg government is ready to expand role in ceasefire mechanism

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon's government is prepared to expand its role in the U.S.-led task force monitoring the ceasefire and to intensify efforts to disarm Hezbollah.



In an interview with Bloomberg, Salam said additional Lebanese civilian experts could be added to the ceasefire monitoring committee when needed.



Salam also said the government is confident it can overcome differences with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which he said is seeking further clarifications on several issues.



"I think any remarks or statements that could create a gap can be bridged," Salam said.