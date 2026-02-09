PM Salam condemns Israeli abduction of Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned Israel's abduction of a Lebanese citizen from his home in the southern town of Habbariyeh, following an incursion by Israeli forces into Lebanese territory.



In a statement, Salam said the incident constituted a "blatant assault" on Lebanon's sovereignty and a violation of the declared cessation of hostilities, as well as international law.



He said he had instructed the foreign minister to move immediately and follow up on the case with the United Nations.



Salam also renewed his call for the release of all Lebanese detainees held in Israeli prisons "as soon as possible."