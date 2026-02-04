PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon

04-02-2026 | 11:49
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon
0min
PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Israel continues to occupy Lebanese territory and violate Lebanon’s sovereignty on a daily basis, making talk of peace illogical under current conditions.

In an interview with CNN, Salam said it was regrettable that Israel is not abiding by existing understandings, noting that it continues to occupy five points in southern Lebanon, carries out daily violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and is holding a number of Lebanese civilians.

He said this reality perpetuates instability in the south and undermines the efforts of his government.

