Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
Lebanon News
21-01-2026 | 10:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
The Israeli army on Wednesday issued an urgent evacuation warning to residents of the southern Lebanese towns of Kharayeb and Ansar, citing imminent strikes.
In a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the army would soon target what it described as Hezbollah military infrastructure, accusing the group of attempting to rebuild its activities in the area.
Adraee urged residents living in buildings marked in red on accompanying maps, as well as nearby structures, to evacuate immediately and move at least 300 meters away.
Lebanon News
warns
residents
Kharayeb
Ansar
South
Lebanon
evacuate
ahead
strikes
Next
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
Previous
