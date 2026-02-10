Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group wants to help rebuild Lebanon and is preparing for parliamentary elections, stressing that they should be held on time.



In a speech on Tuesday, Qassem said disarming Hezbollah would serve Israel and the United States, not the Lebanese state. He argued that the state should instead consider how "the resistance" can stand alongside it and how Lebanon could benefit from Hezbollah's capabilities.



He also said Hezbollah has secured three months of housing allowances for families who lost their homes, describing the assistance as a duty that the state should have carried out.



Qassem called on the government to be more effective in addressing economic recovery.