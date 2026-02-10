News
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
10-02-2026 | 10:14
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the group wants to help rebuild Lebanon and is preparing for parliamentary elections, stressing that they should be held on time.
In a speech on Tuesday, Qassem said disarming Hezbollah would serve Israel and the United States, not the Lebanese state. He argued that the state should instead consider how "the resistance" can stand alongside it and how Lebanon could benefit from Hezbollah's capabilities.
He also said Hezbollah has secured three months of housing allowances for families who lost their homes, describing the assistance as a duty that the state should have carried out.
Qassem called on the government to be more effective in addressing economic recovery.
Lebanon News
Naim Qassem
Hezbollah
Parliamentary
Elections
Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-12-05
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks
Lebanon News
2025-12-05
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks
Lebanon News
2026-01-30
Lebanon calls parliamentary elections for May 3 and 10, Interior Minister signs decree
Lebanon News
2026-01-30
Lebanon calls parliamentary elections for May 3 and 10, Interior Minister signs decree
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel backs President Aoun on sovereignty, calls for free parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel backs President Aoun on sovereignty, calls for free parliamentary elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanese Army chief visits Saudi Arabia, discusses support and cooperation
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanese Army chief visits Saudi Arabia, discusses support and cooperation
Lebanon News
11:12
US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association
Lebanon News
11:12
US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association
World News
05:18
Fire breaks out at Hong Kong airport, no injuries reported, officials say
World News
05:18
Fire breaks out at Hong Kong airport, no injuries reported, officials say
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06
Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-06
Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations
World News
2026-02-09
UK PM Starmer's communications chief quits amid Epstein scandal fallout
World News
2026-02-09
UK PM Starmer's communications chief quits amid Epstein scandal fallout
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches preparations for overseas parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:46
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon News
10:14
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
10:14
Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
04:24
Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support
Lebanon News
04:24
Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support
Lebanon Economy
05:51
President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament
Lebanon Economy
05:51
President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?
Lebanon News
11:12
US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association
Lebanon News
11:12
US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association
Lebanon News
06:49
UNIFIL plans to withdraw most troops from Lebanon by mid-2027
Lebanon News
06:49
UNIFIL plans to withdraw most troops from Lebanon by mid-2027
Learn More