LF leader Geagea renominates Sethrida Geagea and Joseph Ishac for Bsharri in 2026 parliamentary elections

Lebanon News
20-02-2026 | 03:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LF leader Geagea renominates Sethrida Geagea and Joseph Ishac for Bsharri in 2026 parliamentary elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LF leader Geagea renominates Sethrida Geagea and Joseph Ishac for Bsharri in 2026 parliamentary elections

Samir Geagea announced from the Lebanese Forces headquarters in Maarab the party’s candidates for the two Maronite seats in Bsharri in the 2026 parliamentary elections, naming MP Sethrida Geagea and former MP Joseph Ishac, in what he described as the formal start of the electoral battle in the district.

Geagea said the Lebanese Forces executive committee decided to renominate both candidates, emphasizing that the move was not arbitrary nor based on personal considerations, but on their performance and qualities, which party members witness daily.

The announcement was made during a large gathering that included party cadres, local coordinators, their deputies, student officials and members of the election machinery. Geagea said he proposed renewing their candidacies based on those qualifications, and the executive committee approved the decision unanimously.

Lebanon News

leader

Geagea

renominates

Sethrida

Geagea

Joseph

Ishac

Bsharri

parliamentary

elections

LBCI Next
Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-19

Geagea criticizes parliamentary leadership, questions government statements about elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14

Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel backs President Aoun on sovereignty, calls for free parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-13

Lebanon's Interior Ministry urges citizens to run in 2026 parliamentary elections—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-29

Samir Geagea: Hezbollah’s role has crippled Lebanon, elections key to change

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Lebanon's Finance Minister sets June 2026 deadline for settlement of tax penalties

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:05

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Cairo meeting to set stage for Paris conference on supporting Lebanese Army

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-10

Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-29

Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details

LBCI
World News
04:25

Takaichi urges accelerated talks on constitution, imperial succession changes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More