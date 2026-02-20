LF leader Geagea renominates Sethrida Geagea and Joseph Ishac for Bsharri in 2026 parliamentary elections

Samir Geagea announced from the Lebanese Forces headquarters in Maarab the party’s candidates for the two Maronite seats in Bsharri in the 2026 parliamentary elections, naming MP Sethrida Geagea and former MP Joseph Ishac, in what he described as the formal start of the electoral battle in the district.



Geagea said the Lebanese Forces executive committee decided to renominate both candidates, emphasizing that the move was not arbitrary nor based on personal considerations, but on their performance and qualities, which party members witness daily.



The announcement was made during a large gathering that included party cadres, local coordinators, their deputies, student officials and members of the election machinery. Geagea said he proposed renewing their candidacies based on those qualifications, and the executive committee approved the decision unanimously.