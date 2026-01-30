Lebanon calls parliamentary elections for May 3 and 10, Interior Minister signs decree

30-01-2026 | 08:22
Lebanon calls parliamentary elections for May 3 and 10, Interior Minister signs decree
Lebanon calls parliamentary elections for May 3 and 10, Interior Minister signs decree

A decree calling on electoral bodies to vote in Lebanon's parliamentary elections has been issued and signed by Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar.

Under the decree, Lebanese citizens living abroad will cast their ballots on Sunday, May 3, while resident voters in Lebanon will vote on Sunday, May 10.

