Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel backs President Aoun on sovereignty, calls for free parliamentary elections

Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel reaffirmed his support for President Joseph Aoun in efforts to restore state sovereignty, saying, “We reject any compromise on parliamentary elections.”



Gemayel expressed his desire for parliamentary elections to be free across all Lebanese regions, stressing that Lebanese citizens should enjoy freedom of movement in the south and the Bekaa, just as in the rest of the country.



On the elections, Gemayel called on the state to adopt a different approach this time, particularly in ensuring the protection of candidates and voters in areas under the party’s influence.



He said that holding elections based on the six expatriate seats is not feasible, according to the prime minister, adding that voting in the same manner as in 2022 requires amendments, as does the proposal for expatriates to return and vote in Lebanon. He argued that the three options currently on the table are not viable or implementable.



In this context, Gemayel noted that President Aoun had assured him that the Lebanese army is operating north of the Litani River and that its work will not stop.