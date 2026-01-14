Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel backs President Aoun on sovereignty, calls for free parliamentary elections

Lebanon News
14-01-2026 | 04:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel backs President Aoun on sovereignty, calls for free parliamentary elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel backs President Aoun on sovereignty, calls for free parliamentary elections

Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel reaffirmed his support for President Joseph Aoun in efforts to restore state sovereignty, saying, “We reject any compromise on parliamentary elections.”

Gemayel expressed his desire for parliamentary elections to be free across all Lebanese regions, stressing that Lebanese citizens should enjoy freedom of movement in the south and the Bekaa, just as in the rest of the country.

On the elections, Gemayel called on the state to adopt a different approach this time, particularly in ensuring the protection of candidates and voters in areas under the party’s influence.

He said that holding elections based on the six expatriate seats is not feasible, according to the prime minister, adding that voting in the same manner as in 2022 requires amendments, as does the proposal for expatriates to return and vote in Lebanon. He argued that the three options currently on the table are not viable or implementable.

In this context, Gemayel noted that President Aoun had assured him that the Lebanese army is operating north of the Litani River and that its work will not stop.

Lebanon News

Party

leader

Gemayel

backs

President

sovereignty,

calls

parliamentary

elections

LBCI Next
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-04

MP Samy Gemayel congratulates President Aoun on Pope Leo's "historic visit"

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-28

Samy Gemayel meets EU Ambassador, emphasizes Lebanon’s sovereignty and security

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-24

Lebanese President, Interior Minister discuss preparations for upcoming parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-24

President Aoun marks UN day, says charter reflects Lebanon’s struggle for sovereignty

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Sources to LBCI: Quintet envoys to meet President Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Financial uncertainty: Why Lebanon's Eurobonds are soaring despite default

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-05

PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-09

TotalEnergies and partners sign exploration license for offshore Block 8 in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-10-17

Bomb destroys well-known Italian journalist's car, no deaths: TV statement

LBCI
World News
2025-10-04

Georgian police fire tear gas as protesters try to enter presidential palace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Financial uncertainty: Why Lebanon's Eurobonds are soaring despite default

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel signals preparedness as Iran crisis deepens and Lebanon front stays active

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Lebanon approves monthly grant for non-military retirees, reconstruction efforts ongoing: Minister of Information Paul Morcos

LBCI
Middle East News
04:56

Diplomats tell Reuters: Personnel advised to leave US base in Al Udeid, Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
11:01

US designates Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as terrorists

LBCI
Middle East News
10:34

US Senator Lindsey Graham says Iran’s “long nightmare” will soon end

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Russia condemns US threats to attack Iran, warns against interference

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More