Lebanon begins technical discussions with IMF

10-02-2026 | 09:17
2min
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said the government remains committed to adopting responsible policies that balance social and economic needs while protecting financial and monetary stability.

Jaber's remarks came as technical discussions between Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) began on Tuesday at the Finance Ministry, as part of a weeklong visit by an IMF delegation to review the latest developments in the country's financial and monetary situation.

He said the IMF visit comes at a sensitive time, as Lebanon faces growing spending pressures, warning that any poorly planned step could put public finances on an unsustainable path and negatively affect economic stability.

Jaber said the Lebanese government is counting on the talks with the IMF to make tangible progress toward reaching a staff-level agreement, which he described as a key starting point for reviving the Lebanese economy and placing it on a recovery track.

He added that the delegation's meetings with Lebanese authorities will also focus on a draft law addressing the financial gap and a medium-term fiscal framework, which he said are essential elements for reaching a program with the IMF.

Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections
Israeli army says Shin Bet foiled Lebanon-linked cell in West Bank, with five suspects arrested
