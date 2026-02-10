US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association

The U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Tuesday on the gold exchange company Jood SARL, which is affiliated with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association.



In a statement, the Treasury said, "Mohamed Nayef Maged and U.S.-designated Ali Karnib are co-owners and managing partners of Jood, and they operate the company on behalf of Al-Qard Al-Hassan."

