US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association

10-02-2026 | 11:12
US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association
0min
US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association

The U.S. Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions on Tuesday on the gold exchange company Jood SARL, which is affiliated with Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association.

In a statement, the Treasury said, "Mohamed Nayef Maged and U.S.-designated Ali Karnib are co-owners and managing partners of Jood, and they operate the company on behalf of Al-Qard Al-Hassan."
 
Click here to read the full statement.

