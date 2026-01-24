US special envoys in Israel to discuss future of Gaza: Sources tell Reuters

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-01-2026 | 07:02
High views
US special envoys in Israel to discuss future of Gaza: Sources tell Reuters
US special envoys in Israel to discuss future of Gaza: Sources tell Reuters

U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Israel on Saturday to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, mainly to discuss Gaza, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The U.S. on Thursday announced plans for a "New Gaza" rebuilt from scratch, to include residential towers, data centers and seaside resorts, part of President Donald Trump's push to advance an Israel-Hamas ceasefire shaken by repeated violations.

The Israeli prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Reuters 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Envoys

Israel

Future

Gaza

