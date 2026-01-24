News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Shark Tank
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
12
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US special envoys in Israel to discuss future of Gaza: Sources tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-01-2026 | 07:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US special envoys in Israel to discuss future of Gaza: Sources tell Reuters
U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Israel on Saturday to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, mainly to discuss Gaza, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.
The U.S. on Thursday announced plans for a "New Gaza" rebuilt from scratch, to include residential towers, data centers and seaside resorts, part of President Donald Trump's push to advance an Israel-Hamas ceasefire shaken by repeated violations.
The Israeli prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Envoys
Israel
Future
Gaza
Israel seeks to ensure more Palestinians leave Gaza than return
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:08
US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groups: Sources tell Reuters
World News
07:08
US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groups: Sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
2026-01-15
Qatari company to acquire major stakes in Syrian banks: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2026-01-15
Qatari company to acquire major stakes in Syrian banks: Sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
2026-01-14
Diplomats tell Reuters: Personnel advised to leave US base in Al Udeid, Qatar
Middle East News
2026-01-14
Diplomats tell Reuters: Personnel advised to leave US base in Al Udeid, Qatar
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation
Lebanon News
2025-10-27
UN Special Coordinator begins visit to Israel to discuss Resolution 1701 implementation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-23
Israel seeks to ensure more Palestinians leave Gaza than return
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-23
Israel seeks to ensure more Palestinians leave Gaza than return
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-21
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-21
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-21
Israel says struck 'suspects' operating drone after report three journalists killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-21
Israel says struck 'suspects' operating drone after report three journalists killed in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-21
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills three journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-21
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strike kills three journalists
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:25
US has taken oil from seized Venezuelan tankers, Trump tells NY Post
World News
10:25
US has taken oil from seized Venezuelan tankers, Trump tells NY Post
0
Lebanon News
14:41
Lebanon’s leaders stress timely elections, condemn Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
14:41
Lebanon’s leaders stress timely elections, condemn Israeli attacks
0
World News
05:37
Snow and heavy rain kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan: Authorities
World News
05:37
Snow and heavy rain kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan: Authorities
0
World News
2026-01-14
China urges companies to stop using US and Israeli cybersecurity software: Sources to Reuters
World News
2026-01-14
China urges companies to stop using US and Israeli cybersecurity software: Sources to Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
From streets to strategy: Hezbollah balances critique of leadership with calls for stability
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
From streets to strategy: Hezbollah balances critique of leadership with calls for stability
2
Lebanon News
04:25
In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered
Lebanon News
04:25
In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered
3
Lebanon News
14:16
Macron says France stands by Lebanon, backs army support conference
Lebanon News
14:16
Macron says France stands by Lebanon, backs army support conference
4
Lebanon News
14:41
Lebanon’s leaders stress timely elections, condemn Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
14:41
Lebanon’s leaders stress timely elections, condemn Israeli attacks
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
US military buildup deepens Israel’s debate over scope of possible Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
US military buildup deepens Israel’s debate over scope of possible Iran strike
6
Lebanon News
11:58
Salam meets Macron as preparations advance for army support conference
Lebanon News
11:58
Salam meets Macron as preparations advance for army support conference
7
Lebanon News
13:18
Salam says Macron backs army support conference, financial reforms
Lebanon News
13:18
Salam says Macron backs army support conference, financial reforms
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon’s elections on hold: Why Parliament holds the key
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon’s elections on hold: Why Parliament holds the key
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More