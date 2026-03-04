Israeli airstrike hits Beirut’s southern suburbs

Lebanon News
04-03-2026 | 02:44
High views
Israeli airstrike hits Beirut’s southern suburbs
0min
Israeli airstrike hits Beirut’s southern suburbs

An Israeli airstrike targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs on Wednesday, following what was described as a warning strike in Laylaki.

Lebanon News

airstrike

Beirut’s

southern

suburbs

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs: Avichay Adraee
Airstrike hits Hezbollah bastion in southern suburbs of Beirut after Israel warning
