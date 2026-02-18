Epstein tried to build web of powerful ties across Middle East, documents show

18-02-2026 | 03:42
Epstein tried to build web of powerful ties across Middle East, documents show
Epstein tried to build web of powerful ties across Middle East, documents show

The departure of the chief executive of Dubai port giant DP World is the biggest fallout in the Middle East from U.S. Department of Justice documents which show that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein tried to build a powerful network of political figures and business leaders across the region.

DP World announced on Friday that Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem had resigned as chief executive and chair. The decision to act was taken after Bin Sulayem's name appeared in the Epstein files, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, and as his relationship with the late convicted sex offender faced increasing scrutiny.

In their correspondence, Bin Sulayem discussed sexual relationships with women with whom Epstein helped him connect. In an email dated November 9, 2007, Bin Sulayem told Epstein he had met one such woman in New York, whom he does not name and with whom he said he did not have sex.

"Yes after several attempts for several months we managed to meet in NY," he wrote, adding that there was a misunderstanding because "she wanted some BUSINESS! while i only wanted some PUSSYNESS!"

Dubai's ruler on Friday also issued a decree appointing a new chairman for Dubai's Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, one of several roles Bin Sulayem held.

Reuters was able to independently review only some of the Epstein files relating to Bin Sulayem and was unable to ascertain what specifically led to his departure from DP World although the sources said, without providing further details, that it was related to the files.

Bin Sulayem did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on his departure. DP World declined to comment.

Reuters

