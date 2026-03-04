Macron urges Netanyahu to avoid ground offensive in Lebanon

France's President Emmanuel Macron said he urged Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to "refrain from a ground offensive" in Lebanon.



"I called on the Israeli prime minister to preserve Lebanon's territorial integrity and to refrain from a ground offensive," Macron said on X, after Israeli ground forces pushed into several border towns and villages in southern Lebanon.



The French president said he also spoke to Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, stressing the need for Hezbollah "to immediately cease its attacks against Israel and beyond."



AFP