Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, as US pressures both sides to advance Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
25-01-2026 | 08:47
Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, as US pressures both sides to advance Gaza deal
Israeli fire killed two Palestinians in the Tuffah neighbourhood in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday, and an Israeli drone wounded four others in a separate incident in Gaza City, local health authorities said.
Medical workers said an Israeli drone exploded on the rooftop of a multi-floor building in Gaza City, wounding four civilians in the street nearby.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
kills
people
Gaza,
pressures
sides
advance
