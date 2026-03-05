Aoun appeals to Macron to prevent attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Lebanon News
05-03-2026 | 11:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Aoun appeals to Macron to prevent attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Aoun appeals to Macron to prevent attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs

President Joseph Aoun has asked French President Emmanuel Macron to intervene to prevent strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs following threats issued by the Israeli army to residents of the area.

Aoun also urged Macron to work toward reaching a ceasefire as quickly as possible

Lebanon News

Lebanon

France

Joseph Aoun

Emmanuel Macron

Beirut

Israel

LBCI Next
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Bekaa villages
President Macron, Speaker Berri discuss Israeli strikes on Lebanon, urgent need for assistance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-27

President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs: Avichay Adraee

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:07

Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-26

At least 25 killed in jihadist attacks in northeast Nigeria

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Bekaa villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-03-02

Lebanon ministers approve ban on Hezbollah’s military role, sparking cabinet debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-15

Lebanon charges four with alleged Mossad ties and kidnapping of retired officer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
04:47

Spain says to send frigate to Cyprus after drone strike

LBCI
Middle East News
10:15

Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:52

US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:18

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Zahle-Karak highway

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

LBCI sources: Air traffic normal at Beirut airport with no canceled flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More