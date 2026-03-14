France ready to host Lebanon-Israel talks: Macron stresses ceasefire and safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty

Lebanon News
14-03-2026 | 06:05
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France ready to host Lebanon-Israel talks: Macron stresses ceasefire and safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty
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France ready to host Lebanon-Israel talks: Macron stresses ceasefire and safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty

French President Emmanuel Macron said he held talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, stressing the need to prevent Lebanon from sliding into chaos.

In a post on X, Macron said every effort must be made to avoid further escalation in Lebanon.

He called on Hezbollah to immediately halt what he described as its escalating approach, while urging Israel to abandon any large-scale attack and stop its intensive airstrikes, noting that hundreds of thousands of residents have already fled the bombardment.

Macron also said the Lebanese executive authority has expressed readiness to enter direct talks with Israel, adding that all components of the country should be represented in such negotiations.

He urged Israel to seize the opportunity to begin talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire and finding a lasting solution, while enabling Lebanese authorities to implement their commitments in a way that strengthens Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Macron added that France is ready to facilitate the talks by hosting them in Paris.

Lebanon News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

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