NATO chief says 'thoughtful diplomacy' only way to deal with Greenland crisis

NATO chief Mark Rutte said Wednesday "thoughtful diplomacy" was needed to deal with tensions over Greenland, as President Donald Trump heads to Davos pushing U.S. claims on the territory.



"I see that there are these tensions at the moment, there's no doubt. Again, I'm not going to comment on that, but I can assure you, the only way to deal with that is, in the end, thoughtful diplomacy," Rutte said at the World Economic Forum.



AFP