Iran internet shutdown has now lasted over 84 hours: Monitor
Middle East News
12-01-2026 | 03:08
Iran's shutdown of the internet, which activists fear masks a crackdown they say has killed hundreds, has now lasted more than three-and-a-half days, a monitor said Monday.
"As Iran wakes up to a new day, metrics show the national internet blackout is past the 84 hour mark," monitor Netblocks said, saying that the blackout could be circumvented with shortwave radio, connecting to cell coverage at borders, Starlink and satellite phones.
AFP
internet
shutdown
lasted
hours:
Monitor
