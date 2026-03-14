Beirut discusses forming negotiating team for potential talks with Israel: Al Jazeera

Lebanon News
14-03-2026 | 08:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut discusses forming negotiating team for potential talks with Israel: Al Jazeera
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Beirut discusses forming negotiating team for potential talks with Israel: Al Jazeera

A Lebanese official source said consultations are underway between Lebanon’s president, prime minister, and parliament speaker to form a negotiating delegation for potential talks with Israel.

The source told Al Jazeera that the delegation would likely be formed at the ambassadorial level in preparation for any possible negotiations.

According to the source, Cyprus is being considered as a potential venue for the talks, though Lebanon is open to holding them in any European capital.

The source added that European countries have welcomed the Lebanese proposal, while Beirut is awaiting a response from Washington regarding the initiative.
 
According to the source, the presidency is seeking to ensure representation of all Lebanese political components in the negotiating delegation. However, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has not agreed to the participation of a representative of the Hezbollah–Amal duo in the delegation.

The source added that Berri remains committed to the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and insists that a ceasefire must be reached before any negotiations take place.

There is currently no communication between the Lebanese presidency and the leadership of Hezbollah, the source confirmed to Al Jazeera.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Beirut

Cyprus

LBCI Next
UNIFIL spokesperson: Site near Meiss El-Jabal hit, peacekeeper slightly injured
Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-16

Ukrainian team en route to US for talks on plan to end war: Zelensky

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20

Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-23

Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-27

Divisions surface in Israel as public support grows for potential strike on Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Israel, Lebanon to hold direct talks amid US-led mediation, Israel keeps option of ground operation open: Haaretz

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Guterres warns of widespread destruction in Lebanon at end of visit, urges Hezbollah to respect state arms control

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

UNIFIL spokesperson: Site near Meiss El-Jabal hit, peacekeeper slightly injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-13

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning for Aabbasiyyeh residents in Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09

Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

UAE says consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan targeted for second time in a week

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:36

Israeli shells hit UN forces base in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israel weighs major Lebanon ground operation as US backs plan but urges limits: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Lebanon’s Embassy in US condemns Michigan synagogue attack, says it doesn’t reflect Lebanese community

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Israeli military shares footage of strike on alleged Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Israel considers expanding strikes in Lebanon as ground operation preparations continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Israel’s army targets Beirut’s southern suburbs with airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More