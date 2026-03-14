News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ser W Adar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beirut discusses forming negotiating team for potential talks with Israel: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
14-03-2026 | 08:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beirut discusses forming negotiating team for potential talks with Israel: Al Jazeera
A Lebanese official source said consultations are underway between Lebanon’s president, prime minister, and parliament speaker to form a negotiating delegation for potential talks with Israel.
The source told Al Jazeera that the delegation would likely be formed at the ambassadorial level in preparation for any possible negotiations.
According to the source, Cyprus is being considered as a potential venue for the talks, though Lebanon is open to holding them in any European capital.
The source added that European countries have welcomed the Lebanese proposal, while Beirut is awaiting a response from Washington regarding the initiative.
According to the source, the presidency is seeking to ensure representation of all Lebanese political components in the negotiating delegation. However, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has not agreed to the participation of a representative of the Hezbollah–Amal duo in the delegation.
The source added that Berri remains committed to the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and insists that a ceasefire must be reached before any negotiations take place.
There is currently no communication between the Lebanese presidency and the leadership of Hezbollah, the source confirmed to Al Jazeera.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Beirut
Cyprus
Next
UNIFIL spokesperson: Site near Meiss El-Jabal hit, peacekeeper slightly injured
Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-16
Ukrainian team en route to US for talks on plan to end war: Zelensky
World News
2026-01-16
Ukrainian team en route to US for talks on plan to end war: Zelensky
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-23
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-23
Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-27
Divisions surface in Israel as public support grows for potential strike on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-27
Divisions surface in Israel as public support grows for potential strike on Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:10
Israel, Lebanon to hold direct talks amid US-led mediation, Israel keeps option of ground operation open: Haaretz
Lebanon News
11:10
Israel, Lebanon to hold direct talks amid US-led mediation, Israel keeps option of ground operation open: Haaretz
0
Lebanon News
10:45
Guterres warns of widespread destruction in Lebanon at end of visit, urges Hezbollah to respect state arms control
Lebanon News
10:45
Guterres warns of widespread destruction in Lebanon at end of visit, urges Hezbollah to respect state arms control
0
Lebanon News
10:41
UNIFIL spokesperson: Site near Meiss El-Jabal hit, peacekeeper slightly injured
Lebanon News
10:41
UNIFIL spokesperson: Site near Meiss El-Jabal hit, peacekeeper slightly injured
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-13
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning for Aabbasiyyeh residents in Tyre district
Lebanon News
2026-03-13
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning for Aabbasiyyeh residents in Tyre district
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2
Lebanon News
08:23
Lebanon says Israeli strikes have killed 26 paramedics since March 2
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
0
Middle East News
08:51
UAE says consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan targeted for second time in a week
Middle East News
08:51
UAE says consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan targeted for second time in a week
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:36
Israeli shells hit UN forces base in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
17:36
Israeli shells hit UN forces base in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
15:19
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless
Lebanon News
15:19
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless
3
Lebanon News
02:59
Israel weighs major Lebanon ground operation as US backs plan but urges limits: Report
Lebanon News
02:59
Israel weighs major Lebanon ground operation as US backs plan but urges limits: Report
4
Lebanon News
17:23
Lebanon’s Embassy in US condemns Michigan synagogue attack, says it doesn’t reflect Lebanese community
Lebanon News
17:23
Lebanon’s Embassy in US condemns Michigan synagogue attack, says it doesn’t reflect Lebanese community
5
Lebanon News
03:35
Israeli military shares footage of strike on alleged Hezbollah members in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:35
Israeli military shares footage of strike on alleged Hezbollah members in south Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Israel considers expanding strikes in Lebanon as ground operation preparations continue
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Israel considers expanding strikes in Lebanon as ground operation preparations continue
7
Lebanon News
07:30
Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:30
Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
14:01
Israel’s army targets Beirut’s southern suburbs with airstrike
Lebanon News
14:01
Israel’s army targets Beirut’s southern suburbs with airstrike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More