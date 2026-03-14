Beirut discusses forming negotiating team for potential talks with Israel: Al Jazeera

A Lebanese official source said consultations are underway between Lebanon’s president, prime minister, and parliament speaker to form a negotiating delegation for potential talks with Israel.



The source told Al Jazeera that the delegation would likely be formed at the ambassadorial level in preparation for any possible negotiations.



According to the source, Cyprus is being considered as a potential venue for the talks, though Lebanon is open to holding them in any European capital.



The source added that European countries have welcomed the Lebanese proposal, while Beirut is awaiting a response from Washington regarding the initiative.

According to the source, the presidency is seeking to ensure representation of all Lebanese political components in the negotiating delegation. However, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has not agreed to the participation of a representative of the Hezbollah–Amal duo in the delegation.



The source added that Berri remains committed to the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and insists that a ceasefire must be reached before any negotiations take place.



There is currently no communication between the Lebanese presidency and the leadership of Hezbollah, the source confirmed to Al Jazeera.