Lebanon says Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed 773 people

Lebanon News
13-03-2026 | 11:51
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Lebanon says Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed 773 people
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Lebanon says Israeli strikes since March 2 have killed 773 people

Israeli strikes have killed at least 773 people since March 2, the Lebanese health ministry said on Friday, as Israel vowed that Lebanon will pay an "increasing price" in damage to infrastructure.

"The total number of martyrs from March 2 to March 13 reached 773, and the number of wounded reached 1,933" including 103 children, the ministry said in its daily update.



AFP
 

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