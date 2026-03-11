News
Iran cannot participate in World Cup: Sports minister
Middle East News
11-03-2026 | 09:32
Iran cannot participate in World Cup: Sports minister
Iran cannot participate in the 2026 World Cup after the United States killed their leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said on Wednesday.
"Considering that this corrupt regime (the U.S.) has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," the minister told state television.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
World Cup
Sports
Minister
