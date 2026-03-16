Hezbollah source to Al Jazeera: Israeli operation in Khiam prepares for ground advance toward Litani

A military source in Hezbollah said Israeli military activity around the southern Lebanese town of Khiam is paving the way for a ground incursion toward the Litani River.



In remarks reported by Al Jazeera, the source said the town of Khiam is witnessing back-and-forth fighting as Hezbollah carries out what it described as a military maneuver inside the area. The source added that the group has prepared for confrontation and is awaiting Israeli forces with "determination and patience."



The source also said Hezbollah's command-and-control system is operating efficiently in managing the military confrontation.



According to the same source, Israeli forces are using the occupied Golan Heights and settlements in the Galilee Panhandle as a logistical depth for troops advancing near the Lebanese border.



The source added that rocket fire targeting settlements and border bases is aimed at Israeli forces preparing to advance into Lebanese territory.