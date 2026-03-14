UNIFIL spokesperson: Site near Meiss El-Jabal hit, peacekeeper slightly injured

Lebanon News
14-03-2026 | 10:41
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UNIFIL spokesperson: Site near Meiss El-Jabal hit, peacekeeper slightly injured
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UNIFIL spokesperson: Site near Meiss El-Jabal hit, peacekeeper slightly injured

The spokesperson for UNIFIL, Kandice Ardiel, stated: “Last night, one of our sites near Meiss El-Jabal was hit, likely by heavy machine-gun fire, which caused a fire. One of our peacekeepers sustained minor injuries while heading to shelter. We have launched an investigation into the incident.”

She added: “We remind all parties of their duty to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers at all times.”

Lebanon News

spokesperson:

Meiss

El-Jabal

peacekeeper

slightly

injured

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